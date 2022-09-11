FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

Advertise
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Tuesday. Thereafter, conditions start to dry out with a large decrease in rain chances. Temperatures will be around normal through the middle of the week then increase to above normal.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 98. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday:Sunny, with a high near 101.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

