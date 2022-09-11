Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Stormy start to the week

Excessive Rainfall Outlooks
Excessive Rainfall Outlooks(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona Sunday through Tuesday, our storm chances will increase once again. Periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated flooding are possible with Monday looking to be the most active day for southern Arizona. We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms possible early. Lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day. 60% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms, especially east. High in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 102°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
A pedestrian was hit at Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 9.
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states

Latest News

Allie Potter Sept. 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly-dry weekend ahead.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022