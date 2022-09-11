FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Stormy start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona Sunday through Tuesday, our storm chances will increase once again. Periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated flooding are possible with Monday looking to be the most active day for southern Arizona. We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms possible early. Lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day. 60% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms, especially east. High in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 102°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

