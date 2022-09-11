Man arrested after crashing into police vehicle, causing two accidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly causing two separate car crashes in Scottsdale.

It all happened around 12:30 a.m. at an intersection near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads when 47-year-old Spencer Stant hit two cars stopped at a red light. One of these vehicles was a Scottsdale Police car. The officer inside had minor injuries from the incident. Stant then left and kept driving his car down Scottsdale Road. Another Scottsdale officer spotted him taking the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, and a pursuit began.

When officers tried to get him to stop his car, Stant slowed his vehicle down but never fully stopped. After awhile, Scottsdale officers gave up and continued to monitor his driving. They watched as Stant hit another vehicle on the off-ramp of U.S. 60 at Alma School Road, making his car inoperable. Officers were able to arrest him at the scene.

Stant had only minor injuries from the crash and was booked on various charges including hit-and-run, extreme DUI, reckless driving, and failure to stop for police vehicles. He has been released, pending charges. No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.