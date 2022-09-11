Advertise
Man wielding samurai sword dies after being shot by Phoenix police

A man armed with a samurai sword died after he was shot by police this afternoon.
A man armed with a samurai sword died after he was shot by police this afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police said they responded to a report that there was a man holding a samurai sword standing outside the precinct. He was reportedly banging his weapon against the gate of the fencing surrounding the facility on 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, standing just outside the employee gate to the precinct.

As officers approached him, they told him to drop the sword, but Baughman came towards them. That’s when officers fired at him, injuring him. No officers were hurt. After the shooting, a vehicle pulled up next to Baughman, and a man got out, heading towards him. Officers to told the driver of the vehicle to stop, and he complied. Later, he was identified to be Baughman’s father. Baughman was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Arizona’s Family news crews are on the scene gathering information and will provide updates accordingly.

