Mississippi State overpowers Arizona 39-17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mississippi State, powered by four touchdown passes by quarterback Will Rogers, beat the Arizona Wildcats 39-17 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Rogers connected with wide receivers Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking for two scoring passes each as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

The Wildcats (1-1) could not overcome three interceptions thrown by quarterback Jayden De Laura.

One of De Laura’s interceptions came at the end of the third quarter as the Wildcats were driving, down 25-17. The pass was tipped and the pickoff was returned 52 yards by Nathaniel Watson to the Arizona 11, setting up the second of Williams’ touchdown catches 43 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Arizona’s Jackson Turner’s interception and 47-yard run-back in the third quarter set up De Laura’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing to pull within 25-17 with 7:37 left in the quarter.

The Wildcats opened the scoring with a 34-yard run by Michael Wiley with 12:57 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs answered with a 9-yard touchdown run by Jo’Quavious Marks, but still trailed 7-6 after a missed point-after attempt.

Treydan Stukes’ interception of a Rogers pass was his first as a Wildcat.

The win was the Bulldogs’ first against a Pac-12 team since they beat Washington in 1977.

Arizona next plays against North Dakota State on Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. The Bison beat North Carolina A&T 43-3 in Fargo Saturday to improve to 2-0.

