North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday...
One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.

Officers said they learned from witnesses that a group of men were reportedly shooting at each other in the strip mall parking lot. Officers said they believe Rosas was the target of the shooting, but that the woman who was injured was uninvolved. No information about any suspect or what led up to the shooting is available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

