Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash

Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a 2007 Cadillac SRX in the area of N. Stone Ave and E. Grant Rd.

According to the Tucson Police Department, on September 9, 2022, just before 7:00 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a collision involving an adult male pedestrian and a vehicle. Tucson Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the scene and evaluated all those involved.

The man was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the pedestrian was declared deceased. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives in conjunction with roadway evidence indicate that the Cadillac was traveling eastbound on Grant Rd. in the center lane. At this time, the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk when the Cadillac struck him. The Cadillac immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. An Officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the collision scene and evaluated the driver of the Cadillac for impairment. Officers determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Devi Marie Stubblefield. Ms. Stubblefield was driving on a suspended license at the time of the collision. Crossing against a traffic signal by the pedestrian and impaired driving by Ms. Stubblefield are the major contributing factors in the collision.

Ms. Stubblefield was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of Causing Death by Use of a Vehicle. Additional charges may be added at the conclusion of the investigation.

