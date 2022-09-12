ACTION DAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds, blowing dust and isolated flooding possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day for Monday, Sept. 12, because of heavy rain in the forecast.

Along with the rain, there is a potential for storms bringing gusty winds, blowing dust and isolated flooding across southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flood watch in effect for southeastern Arizona from 11 a.m. through late Monday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

MONDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid-90s. Flood Watch in effect from 11 a.m. through late Monday night in a large portion of southeast Arizona, excluding western Pima County. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: 60% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms, especially east. High in the low to mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 102.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

