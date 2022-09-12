Arizona Cardinals lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals season home opener got off to a rough start Sunday. Young guns Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes met on the field and Mahomes came out clearly on top. The Cardinal’s offense struggled to get things going in the first quarter.

It began to appear that it could be a long day when the Chiefs drove 75 yards in 11 plays to score with a Travis Kelce reception for a touchdown. Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a 3-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire to make it 14-0 Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has added kicking duties to his resume. Reid was called into action after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle on a kickoff in the first quarter Sunday against the Cardinals. Butker was taken off the field on a cart but later returned to the sideline. Reid made his first extra-point attempt.

The Chiefs had the lead at 23-7 by halftime. Murray threw 193 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with the Chiefs who had a 37-7 lead by the start of the fourth quarter. This is Murray’s first game since he agreed to a contract extension with the Cardinals through 2028.

The Cardinals were missing some of their star players like defensive lineman J.J. Watt who was out with a calf injury, and receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is on suspension for a drug violation.

Marquise Brown caught his first touchdown pass as a Cardinal. In the end, Mahomes threw 360 yards and completed five touchdowns leading the Chiefs to a 44-21 win against the Cardinals.

