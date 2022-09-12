Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Arizona Cardinals lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener

The Arizona Cardinals lose against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener.
The Arizona Cardinals lose against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals season home opener got off to a rough start Sunday. Young guns Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes met on the field and Mahomes came out clearly on top. The Cardinal’s offense struggled to get things going in the first quarter.

It began to appear that it could be a long day when the Chiefs drove 75 yards in 11 plays to score with a Travis Kelce reception for a touchdown. Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a 3-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire to make it 14-0 Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has added kicking duties to his resume. Reid was called into action after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle on a kickoff in the first quarter Sunday against the Cardinals. Butker was taken off the field on a cart but later returned to the sideline. Reid made his first extra-point attempt.

The Chiefs had the lead at 23-7 by halftime. Murray threw 193 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with the Chiefs who had a 37-7 lead by the start of the fourth quarter. This is Murray’s first game since he agreed to a contract extension with the Cardinals through 2028.

The Cardinals were missing some of their star players like defensive lineman J.J. Watt who was out with a calf injury, and receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is on suspension for a drug violation.

Marquise Brown caught his first touchdown pass as a Cardinal. In the end, Mahomes threw 360 yards and completed five touchdowns leading the Chiefs to a 44-21 win against the Cardinals.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash

Latest News

Changes are underway at the Sky Harbor Airport in preparation for thousands of travelers during...
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
Former football player Larry Fitzgerald attends the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards at Casa...
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener
Antonio Hamilton suffered severe burns on Monday.
Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton to miss start of season due to “freak accident” in the kitchen