Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Avondale salon owner shoots, kills wife and other man at shop, police say

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both died at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly shooting at a salon in Avondale left a man and woman dead on Sunday, and police say the suspect is the woman’s husband.

Just after 3 p.m., Avondale officers responded to a shooting at Ema’s Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. Inside the salon, police found two people dead.

TRENDING: 2 brothers arrested, one booked for murder after shootout kills man in south Phoenix

Police say the woman who was killed co-owned the salon with her husband, identified as Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra. Investigators believe Parra entered the salon Sunday afternoon and shot his wife and the other man.

Officers arrested Parra and he was booked into the Maricopa County jail on two counts of first-degree murder, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING: Popular hiking trail at Camelback Mountain set to reopen after more than 2 years

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean is back with an updated look
Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Allie Potter Sept. 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
There is a 60% chance of showers and storms on Monday, Sept. 12.
ACTION DAY: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pima, Cochise counties
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach