Avondale salon owner shoots, kills wife and other man at shop, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly shooting at a salon in Avondale left a man and woman dead on Sunday, and police say the suspect is the woman’s husband.

Just after 3 p.m., Avondale officers responded to a shooting at Ema’s Barber and Beauty Salon near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. Inside the salon, police found two people dead.

Police say the woman who was killed co-owned the salon with her husband, identified as Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra. Investigators believe Parra entered the salon Sunday afternoon and shot his wife and the other man.

Officers arrested Parra and he was booked into the Maricopa County jail on two counts of first-degree murder, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

