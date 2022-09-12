Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans are looking forward to heading under the sea next summer after the studio released the first teaser clip for the upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs.

The film’s director says it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
Allie Potter Sept. 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean is back with an updated look
KOLD First Alert AM Forecast, Sept. 12th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Stormy start to the week

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it ‘misguided’
airport
Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law