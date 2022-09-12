Advertise
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. The father said he and Miller had been friends for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years. They say he also admitted to producing child pornography, including at least five videos and 132 images involving the victim.

The 60 years Miller was sentenced to was the statutory maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

