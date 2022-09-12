Advertise
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man died.

The TPD said the east and westbound lanes of 22nd will be closed from Beverly to Craycroft for the investigation.

There was no description of the suspect vehicle and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

