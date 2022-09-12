Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
Allie Potter Sept. 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean is back with an updated look
KOLD First Alert AM Forecast, Sept. 12th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Stormy start to the week

Latest News

"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.
Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Disney releases first teaser trailer for 'The Little Mermaid'
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach