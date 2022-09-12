Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca.

Arriving officers did not locate the victim during the initial response because the victim was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening and no suspects are in custody.

