State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2 1/2 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic.

New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind.

For the ELA section of the test, only 42 percent of Pima County students passed the test, a little above the state average of 41%.

For the math section of the test, only 48.5 percent of Pima County students passed the test, a nice jump from the state average of 33%.

Overall, it is a small improvement over the test scores from 2021. This year state ELA scores are up 3% while math scores saw a 2% bump but despite that, the majority of Arizona students failed the most recent statewide assessment.

Public and charter students in grades 3rd through 8th took the tests. This is the first year the state has administered Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment known as AASA. This test replaced the AZM2 test.

Below are the results for school districts in southern Arizona.

