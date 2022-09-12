Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

Students inside the first grade classroom of Matthew Todd helped test DIW products.
Students inside the first grade classroom of Matthew Todd helped test DIW products.
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2 1/2 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic.

New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind.

For the ELA section of the test, only 42 percent of Pima County students passed the test, a little above the state average of 41%.

For the math section of the test, only 48.5 percent of Pima County students passed the test, a nice jump from the state average of 33%.

Overall, it is a small improvement over the test scores from 2021. This year state ELA scores are up 3% while math scores saw a 2% bump but despite that, the majority of Arizona students failed the most recent statewide assessment.

Public and charter students in grades 3rd through 8th took the tests. This is the first year the state has administered Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment known as AASA. This test replaced the AZM2 test.

Below are the results for school districts in southern Arizona.

PIMA COUNTY SCORES

COCHISE COUNTY SCORES

Santa Cruz County

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean is back with an updated look
Tucson Police said the pedestrian was crossing against a green signal in a marked crosswalk...
Tucson Police investigating deadly pedestrian vs vehicle crash
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Allie Potter Sept. 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly ‘degraded’ girl for his ‘sick pleasure’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
The warning was issued for an area west of Marana.
Tornado warning issued for Pima, Pinal Counties