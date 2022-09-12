Tornado warning issued for Pima, Pinal Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service office in Tucson has issued a tornado warning for part of north Pima County and south Pinal County on Monday, Sept. 12.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The warning was issued for an area west of Marana.

Meteorologists say golf ball sized hail is possible.

About 70 people live in the affected area.

