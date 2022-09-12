Advertise
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds at a shopping...
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds at a shopping center in Avondale.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon.

Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.

Detectives are heading to the scene to assist with the investigation that is just getting underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

