UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man

Christopher Hart was attacked in a parking lot near 22nd and Kolb on June 22
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher Hart.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the brutal beating death of a Tucson man in June.

The Tucson Police Department said Christopher Hart, 37, was found in the parking lot at Eastpointe Market Place, located near 22nd and Kolb, on June 22. Hart suffered blunt-force trauma and died at a local hospital.

On Sept. 7, the TPD arrested 34-year-old Luis Manuel Salas on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond. The arrest was not announced until Sunday, Sept. 11.

On Aug. 13, the TPD arrested three men -- Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 39, Aaron Fernando Montiel, 47, and Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, 27. All three are facing first-degree murder charges and being held on $1 million bonds.

Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez.
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez.(Tucson Police Department)

According to the TPD, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and one of his friends before they fled the scene.

Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.
Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.(Tucson Police Department)

Friends of Hart’s told KOLD they called him “Crazy Chris,” and described him as having a father, son, brother, uncle and best friend with a heart of gold.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

