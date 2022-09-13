Advertise
Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting.

Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank call in a message to parents.

Rivera said classes would resume soon and officers would be leaving the campus.

“Tucson Unified and Police take the safety of our students and staff seriously and are working together to investigate the source of the caller,” Rivera said.

