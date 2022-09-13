Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Chiefs’ Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Harrison Butker’s plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points the rest of the way, while first-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback’s feet slipped during an otherwise impressive debut.

The Chiefs have a short turnaround before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, and that means it’s unlikely that either player will be on the field for an important AFC West showdown.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

The Cardinals have a unique natural grass field that essentially sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid out from under the domed stadium when it’s used for concerts and other events. It also gives the surface an opportunity to be in the sun.

The stadium is maintained by ASM Global, which manages six other NFL stadiums, including Soldier Field. The home of the Chicago Bears was re-sodded earlier this month after it was roundly criticized following their preseason opener.

The new turf in Chicago fared well during heavy rains for the Bears’ opener against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Affair turned deadly when Avondale salon owner kills wife and suspected lover, police say
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

Latest News

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener.
Arizona Cardinals lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener
Changes are underway at the Sky Harbor Airport in preparation for thousands of travelers during...
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
Former football player Larry Fitzgerald attends the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards at Casa...
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener