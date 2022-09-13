Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson.

Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene.

It happened at the intersection of Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Roberts died from her injuries days later and her family and friends are hoping the third driver comes forward.

”She was happy all the time. She was crazy too. She was just a different kind of kid,” said Felicity Samaro, Roberts’s mother.

“She was a very caring person. She’d give you the shirt off her back and that’s what I loved about her,” said Sierra Sawyer, one of Roberts’s friends.

Someone’s daughter, sister, and friend is gone. Roberts turned 21 years old the day before she was hit.

“It hurts that she’s gone and it doesn’t feel real,” Sawyer said.

Samaro said officials on the scene put Kendra in a body bag before they realized she was still alive. She had a long list of critical injuries.

″Almost every bone in her body was broken. She had injuries to her legs, arms, and collarbone. Her first impact was to the top of her head and that’s what eventually took her life,” Samaro said.

Five days after the accident, Roberts had no brain activity and was taken off life support. That same day, there was a new addition to the family.

“The day she passed away, my daughter had a baby, her niece. They gave her, her middle name which is Julianne,” Samaro said.

People in the area said the intersection is dangerous and that many pedestrians have been hit over the years.

There’s been an increase in pedestrian fatalities across Tucson. According to the Tucson Police Department, there have been 29 so far this year compared to only 19 at this time last year.

Roberts’s family and friends believe that more can be done to keep pedestrians safe.

″The crosswalk I feel like it needs to be treated like a school zone. Even if the light’s not on, always be cautious. That’s my main concern. Always check your surroundings, always have lights around, check your headlights are on and just control your speed,” Sawyer said.

The TPD said it is still an ongoing investigation. Officers are working to identify the third driver involved. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Affair turned deadly when Avondale salon owner kills wife and suspected lover, police say
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves her beloved Scotland for London
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown