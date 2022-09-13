Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms stick around for one more day!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 13th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona a chance for rain lingers through this afternoon and evening. We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms, especially east. High in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 102°.

MONDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

