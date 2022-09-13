Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a...
The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. A few days ago, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Tonopah where a goat was reportedly terrorizing people who lived there.

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord. He even chased someone around a car.

TRENDING: Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation

Deputies were able to get Billy under control, that is, until he peed on one of them. The next day, the goat was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control.

Billy is facing charges including trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Or at least he would be … if he weren’t a goat. We’re also told Billy is having trouble retaining an attorney. He’s just always butting heads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Affair turned deadly when Avondale salon owner kills wife and suspected lover, police say
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

Latest News

The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
A fire at Randolph Golf Course, 602 S. Alvernon Way, destroyed several golf carts Tuesday,...
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown