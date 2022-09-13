Goat named Billy ‘in custody’ for property damage, peeing on Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. A few days ago, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Tonopah where a goat was reportedly terrorizing people who lived there.

The goat named Billy was being a little rowdy, according to the sheriff’s office, damaging a garage door and an electrical cord. He even chased someone around a car.

Deputies were able to get Billy under control, that is, until he peed on one of them. The next day, the goat was turned over to Maricopa County livestock control.

Billy is facing charges including trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Or at least he would be … if he weren’t a goat. We’re also told Billy is having trouble retaining an attorney. He’s just always butting heads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.