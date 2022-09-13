Green Valley Justice Court launches traveling court to deal with pandemic-related backlog, reach rural community

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Green Valley Justice Court is launching a traveling court program to help people living in Justice Precinct 7.

Judge Ray Carroll said because the precinct is so widespread, traveling to the courthouse in Green Valley can be difficult. He said the program will make legal help more accessible.

“I’m not out there looking for trouble. I’m not trying to bring people in. I’m trying to get their lives back on track and the quality of life that their family will experience as a result is palpable,” Carroll said.

A lot of court cases were postponed during the pandemic. In Justice Precinct 7, Carroll said more than 600 outstanding warrants have accrued.

He says these warrants can be a barrier to stable employment, financial stability, housing and full reintegration into society.

“In the end, it’s important for them to know that these cases, I don’t care how old your folder is. I’ll open it up and a moth will fly out of it and you’re still guilty. You need to pay or do community service to lift these charges off your record,” Carroll said.

The next traveling court date is Sept. 19 at the historic schoolhouse in Arivaca, located at 17180 West Fourth Street. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you want to attend, you will need a license or state ID and any court documents you may have.

The traveling court is not just for warrants. You can get marriage licenses, re-establish a payment contract and get answers to any questions you may have.

Attendees are reminded to leave all weapons at home. Carroll said this will be treated like a courtroom.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.