Opening statements delivered, witnesses called in Christopher Clements’ trial for death of Maribel Gonzales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opening statements started Tuesday, Sept. 13, for the first murder trial for accused child killer Christopher Clements.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Isabel Celis in 2012 and Maribel Gonzales in 2014. Both girls went missing in Tucson.

The current trial is for Maribel’s death. Clements will face a jury for Isabel’s death next year.

On Tuesday, Clements entered the courtroom wearing a black and white prison uniform.

Joseph DiRoberto, one of Clements’ attorneys, said he sent his client a change of clothes to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. DiRoberto said there was a problem with jail staff and Clements was not allowed to change.

After a 30-minute delay, Clements returned to the courtroom in a blue dress shirt and black pants. After Clements’ handcuffs were removed, DiRoberto was allowed to put a tie on his client.

The jury was then sworn in and Clements’ attorneys delivered their opening statements.

DiRoberto said Clements did not know Maribel and claimed he had no contact with the victim, family or friends. DiRoberto also said there are no witnesses to establish where she was or who she was with the night she died.

He said days before her death, Maribel was told she couldn’t live with her mother anyone after getting arrested for joyriding. He claimed Maribel drank, smoked, walked around at night, chased after, and slept with older me.

DiRoberto admitted while a DNA test was a partial match for Clements, he claimed a full sample would have excluded Clements as a suspect.

Once DiRoberto wrapped up, the state began its opening statements. During that, Maribel’s mother Valerie left the courtroom visibly upset.

Tracy Miller with the Pima County Attorney’s Office said Maribel was naked and had no personal items when her body was found.

Miller said Clements and his girlfriend got into an argument the day Maribel went missing, allegedly over another woman.

She said Clements allegedly left his home at the same time Maribel left hers.

Miller said when Clements returned home, he asked his girlfriend for cleaning supplies, including bleach. He then left and took his girlfriend’s vehicle before returning with more bleach.

Clements then asked his girlfriend if she looked in her trunk before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Miller said Clements was gone all night and his girlfriend told investigators when he came back, he took a shower and asked her to wash his clothes and the shower curtain. The girlfriend said she thought he was out with another woman.

Miller said DNA and cell phone evidence identified Clements as the suspect in Maribel’s death.

She also said when investigators searched Clements’ computer, they found a hidden folder with photos of very young girls in lingerie or playing at beaches or playgrounds. Some of those photos were allegedly taken in Tucson.

The state’s first witness was retired Pima County Sheriff’s Department Det. Joseph Borquez.

Borquez said he saw drags marks where Maribel’s body was found. He said her body was found under a mound of tires.

PCSD Sgt. Marc O’Dell was the next witness called.

O’Dell gave even more descriptions of the discovery.

He said Maribel’s body was found tucked under a tree with tires stacked on top of it.

O’Dell said Maribel’s body showed obvious trauma with advanced decomposition and dirt covering her head and upper body.

Maribel’s body was found days after she disappeared in 2014, while Isabel’s remains were not recovered until Clements led federal agents to them in 2017. Both bodies were located in the same desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in Pima County.

In June 2022, Clements was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a Maricopa County burglary case. Hoping to get that case dropped, Clements told FBI agents he had information on Isabel’s whereabouts and later led them to her remains. He told authorities he was not responsible for her death and only knew where her body was through talking with other inmates.

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he goes on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

Feb. 3, 2023: Murder trial to begin.

MARIBEL GONZALES TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzales leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzales was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzales.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

Sept. 8, 2022: Clements’ murder begins.

