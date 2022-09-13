Advertise
Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A man who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant was rapper PnB Rock, sources tell news station KABC.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery. The victim was sitting at a table with a woman when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and “removed some property” from him, then fled in a getaway car, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Sources tell KABC that the deceased is 30-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, a rapper whose stage name is PnB Rock. He was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

Police would not confirm the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

