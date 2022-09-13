Shazam! Legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy named Grand Marshal of Fiesta Bowl Parade

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Al McCoy, the “Voice of the Suns” himself, has been named Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade that’s happening this December.

The Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Row is a two-mile walk down Central Avenue in Phoenix that’s set for Saturday, Dec. 17. That’s two weeks before College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This year’s theme is “Legends Made Here” and it also marks the 50th anniversary of the parade.

General admission to the parade is free, but there will also be premium and reserved seating available for $30 early next month. If you can’t make it out there, Arizona’s Family has you covered. The Fiesta Bowl Parade will be broadcast live on 3TV, on azfamily.com and through the AZFamily app.

McCoy is the longest-tenured broadcaster for any team in NBA history, having begun his legendary career with the Phoenix Suns in 1972. He hit the 50-season mark last season. Previous Grand Marshals for the Fiesta Bowl Parade have included Randy Johnson, Alice Cooper, Charles Barkley, Chuck Yeager and Diana Taurasi.

