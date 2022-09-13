Advertise
State Route 80 restricted in Bisbee because of jackknifed semi-truck

State Route 80 in Bisbee was restricted because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer Tuesday, Sept. 13.(City of Bisbee)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 80 is restricted in Bisbee because of a tractor-trailer that became jackknifed around “The Pit.”

According to the city of Bisbee, traffic is restricted to one lane each side.

Delays are expected to last four to five hours because the equipment needed to move the truck needs to come from Tucson.

No additional information was immediately available.

