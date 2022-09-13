State Route 80 restricted in Bisbee because of jackknifed semi-truck

BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 80 is restricted in Bisbee because of a tractor-trailer that became jackknifed around “The Pit.”

According to the city of Bisbee, traffic is restricted to one lane each side.

Delays are expected to last four to five hours because the equipment needed to move the truck needs to come from Tucson.

No additional information was immediately available.

