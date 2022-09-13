Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

A teen boy was arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges in connection to Saturday's...
A teen boy was arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges in connection to Saturday's shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.

The shooting happened at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Detectives spoke to witnesses, who say several people began shooting in the strip mall parking lot. Police arrived and found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas shot several times. He died at the scene. Stray bullets also hit a woman inside a nearby business, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, one injured after a shooting in north Phoenix

Police believe Rosas was the main target in the shooting. Three other people were detained by police, but later released. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Affair turned deadly when Avondale salon owner kills wife and suspected lover, police say
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cochise County Tuesday,...
Severe thunderstorm issued in Cochise County
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High