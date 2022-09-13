Tucson Fire Department responds to blaze at Randolph Golf Course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from Tucson Fire Department were called to Randolph Golf Course for a fire at the facility early Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Southwest Gas is also at the scene at 602 S. Alvernon Way.

A witness at the scene told KOLD News 13 that a golf cart storage unit caught on fire, and they heard what sounded like explosions coming from the area.

The roof of that storage unit appears to have collapsed.

KOLD has reached out to TFD for more information about this investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.