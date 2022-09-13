Advertise
Severe thunderstorm issued in Cochise County

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cochise County Tuesday,...
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cochise County Tuesday, Sept. 13, until 12:45 p.m.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Tuesday, Sept. 13.

  • A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect in Cochise County until 12:45 p.m. The warned area includes Benson, St. David, Tombstone, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fairbank.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms, especially east. High in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 102.

MONDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when vehicles and flood waters meet, according to the CDO.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

