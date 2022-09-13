Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Willcox schools locked down for off-campus ‘security concern’

Schools in the Willcox Unified School District were put on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, because...
Schools in the Willcox Unified School District were put on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of an undisclosed “security concern” off campus.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Schools in the Willcox Unified School District were put on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of an undisclosed “security concern” off campus.

A spokesperson for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown was precautionary, “for safety only.”

The district website had the following statement:

“WUSD sites are in lockdown for a security concern off campus. We will get you more information ASAP. Please do not come to the schools at this time. Thank you.”

KOLD News 13 will update this story as more information becomes available from law enforcement agencies in the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra is accused of shooting his wife and another man inside a salon. Both...
Affair turned deadly when Avondale salon owner kills wife and suspected lover, police say
Luis Manuel Salas is facing a murder charge for the June 22 the beating death of Christopher...
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in brutal beating death of Tucson man
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft
One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

Latest News

A fire at Randolph Golf Course, 602 S. Alvernon Way, destroyed several golf carts Tuesday,...
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
James Hutchison is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated...
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in shooting near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case