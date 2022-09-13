Willcox schools locked down for off-campus ‘security concern’

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Schools in the Willcox Unified School District were put on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of an undisclosed “security concern” off campus.

A spokesperson for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown was precautionary, “for safety only.”

The district website had the following statement:

“WUSD sites are in lockdown for a security concern off campus. We will get you more information ASAP. Please do not come to the schools at this time. Thank you.”

KOLD News 13 will update this story as more information becomes available from law enforcement agencies in the area.

