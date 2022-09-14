17-year-old charged with smuggling migrants near Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he was allegedly found driving several undocumented migrants in the Tombstone area on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13.

According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, a Ford SUV was stopped on Highway 80 and Camino San Rafael at 4:15 p.m. after it failed to yield.

Between six and eight people inside the car fled into the desert, while the teenager and two undocumented migrants were found inside.

Authorities say they are searching for other migrants in the area.

The teenager and the two migrants were turned over to US Border Patrol.

