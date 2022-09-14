Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
A fire at Randolph Golf Course, 602 S. Alvernon Way, destroyed several golf carts Tuesday,...
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High
Family and friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward
Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline