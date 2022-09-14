Advertise
Discover looking to hire hundreds of customer care reps in Arizona

By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Discover Card is hiring! More than 2,000 full-time customer care positions are now open across Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, and Utah. There are also many roles open in banking and leadership roles as well.

Some benefits of working at Discover include the following:

  • A starting hourly wage of $17.00 with shift differential opportunities to earn up to $22.76 per hour
  • A one-time allowance of $500 to cover home office setup and a monthly internet reimbursement of $60
  • A minimum of 20 days of paid time off plus seven holidays per year
  • Day one medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • 401K with company match and fixed contribution
  • Some roles may be eligible for an employment bonus of up to $2,000
  • 18 fully funded bachelor’s degree programs and three fully funded associate degree programs
  • College start – 100% tuition coverage for up to 13 college preparatory credits
  • Up to $5,250 per year in tuition funding for certificate programs at participating schools
  • 60 partially funded graduate degree programs

The educational programming is offered through the Shine Bright U program, Discover’s education assistance opportunity. You can enroll on your first day of work! Approximately more than $23 million dollars in tuition have been saved for employees since 2018. Discover also offers a variety of roles that are remote work opportunities and in-person flexibility options, so there’s a right fit within the company for everyone.

Earlier this year, Discover was voted the 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. To learn more about employment opportunities, click here.

