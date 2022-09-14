Advertise
DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says

DPS is investigating a rollover crash near the SR-143 exit on the Loop 202 in Phoenix.
DPS is investigating a rollover crash near the SR-143 exit on the Loop 202 in Phoenix.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect who crashed into three other cars on Loop 202 Wednesday morning will face multiple charges.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when DPS says a Honda Accord speeding over 125 miles per hour hit three different vehicles before ricocheting off a wall and overturning near the 52nd Street exit. Westbound 202 near SR-143 was closed during the investigation. Video from the scene showed traffic being diverted at Priest Drive during the early morning rush hour.

The 19-year-old driver is hospitalized and DPS says he will be booked into jail once he is released. He’s expected to be booked on two DUI counts, two criminal damage counts and two counts of endangerment.

One of drivers struck by the speeding vehicle had minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

