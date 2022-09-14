Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon taking another vacation!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the weekend. Next week, we look to the tropics to bring us some moisture and cooler temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High of 101°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

