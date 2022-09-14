Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races.

Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Authorities said they identified two locations where the races were taking place: The first near South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales Road and the second on private property near South Kolb Road and East Century Park Drive.

In addition to traffic citations, police charged drivers and spectators with trespassing, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Nine vehicles were impounded.

Locals previously voiced concerns to KOLD News 13 about the safety risks these shows pose to the public.

Tucson police discourage anyone from participating in or spectating at such events. Anyone with information on street racing in the area is asked to call 88-CRIME and refer to case number P2208310150.

