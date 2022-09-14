Advertise
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt

A child trying to avoid getting in trouble made up a story about a kidnapping attempt near Anza...
Police say a child trying to avoid getting in trouble made up a story about a kidnapping attempt near Anza Trail School in Sahuarita on Tuesday, Sept. 13.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission.

Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.

Officers interviewed the child and school staff and reviewed security camera recordings from the school and a doorbell camera from a nearby home.

After discrepancies were found in the child’s claims, the child admitted to fabricating the attempted kidnapping claim to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission.

Police say the child will not be charged with false reporting of a crime.

