Organizers hope Sonoran Restaurant Week doubles economic gain in 4th annual celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fourth annual Sonoran Restaurant Week continues through Sept. 18, and organizers hope the big push to eat local helps restaurants after a couple of tough years through the pandemic.

The event is the first one since 2019 that doesn’t have take-out or seating restrictions.

Shane Reiser, CEO of Tucson Foodie, said there are about 100 restaurants serving up deals this year, which is more than twice as many as last year.

With more options on the table now, Reiser said they hope more people visit Tucson and stop at some of the unique restaurants.

He said the last show brought in more than $2 million and the goal this year is to double that.

“There is a higher number of people coming in for Sonoran Restaurant Week from the surrounding states and also from Phoenix to explore Tucson and see what the buzz is all about, but also for locals to get out and try restaurants they’ve never been to, maybe parts of town they’ve never been to, and do it in a really easy way,” Reiser said.

You can see the participating restaurants here. When you arrive at a restaurant, ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Menu and you’ll get a special menu that highlights the region’s best meals.

Tucson was the first city designated by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy. Reiser said that means some of the restaurants in this event meet a certain standard like using local ingredients and being sustainable.

Organizers say they hope the city’s food scene alone will draw even more people from different areas.

Prices are set between $25 and $45.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.