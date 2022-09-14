Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

The man and woman's injuries are unknown.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

TRENDING: DUI suspect was driving 125 mph before crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix, DPS says

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the area and saw patrol cars swarming a nearby restaurant. No information about the shooter has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Police say a child trying to avoid getting in trouble made up a story about a kidnapping...
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home