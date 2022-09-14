Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
Sep. 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing.
According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions.
Last weekend, the agencies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and impounded two vehicles.
