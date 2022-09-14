Tucson looking for ways to pass stricter gun laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson, like many cities, has a gun problem and what to do about it is very limited because of state preemption laws.

Those laws say the city cannot adopt a gun law, or any law, that is more restrictive or conflicts with state law.

Tucson has several gun laws on the books which can’t be enforced because the state has threatened to withhold state shared revenues which could be as much as $150 mil.

So what can the city do?

That was the topic of conversation at the Tucson city council study session this afternoon.

“We are down in violent crime, 2%, violent crime is down 2% on average,” Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar told the council “What we have in Tucson is gun crime.”

Tucson had a record number of homicides last year, 93, after registering 49 homicides in 2019. There have been 58 so far this year. Four of those in August, including when Constable Deborah Martinez tried to serve an eviction notice.

“The state legislature, the governor have allowed too many guns to proliferate in our community,” said Steve Kozachik, who represents Ward 6. “We all know that cancer has metastasized and will continue as long as state preemption is in place.”

Two years ago, Tucson embarked on a pilot program called Community Safety, Health and Welfare to attack the root causes of crime such as poverty, homelessness, mental illness and drug abuse.

The city is trying to take some responsibility away from the police who are not always trained to deal with those issues instead of “laying all of those responsibilities on the doorstep of police officers,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Society has been putting all these issues, wanting police to figure it out.”

Still, crime and gun violence are issues which may take years to solve under this holistic approach.

So some in the city are talking about a novel approach.

Kozachik offered a solution where the city adopts federal gun laws which were passed by the Biden Administration this year which include red flag laws, straw purchases, withholding gun possession from people who not only abuse a spouse but a partner as well, and increases background checks for those 18 to 21.

“Under state law we can’t adopt ordinances which are more restrictive or conflict with state laws,” City Attorney Mike Rankin said. “However, your point about federal law being supreme over state laws is correct.”

