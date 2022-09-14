Tucson veterans group calls for peace in Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Negotiate, don’t escalate.

That’s one of the messages from Veterans for Peace - Tucson Chapter 13. Holding up signs calling for peace and a ceasefire in Ukraine, these veterans, who are all too familiar with the horrors of war, are calling on Congress to push for a ceasefire between the Ukrainians and Russians following the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Cara Bissell, President of the Tucson chapter, says instead of sending billions of U.S. dollars to Ukraine, that money would be better used for domestic programs to help Americans.

“We want to have the money that’s being used in the war to be used for health care, to be used for climate change solutions, not warfare,” she said.

Bissell says in modern warfare, statistically 85% of people killed in war are civilians and says the United States can be the world’s leader to make peace in Ukraine happen. Bissell says the group feels empathy for the Ukrainian people stuck in the middle of the conflict.

“The people in Ukraine need our help in a humanitarian way. We need to have the ceasefire and continue giving money, all we can, for the humanitarian aid to rebuild their cities, to rebuild western Europe,” she said.

Veterans For Peace meets the second Monday of every month at the Ward III City Council office located at 1510 East Grant Road from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

