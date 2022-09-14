University of Arizona to partner with U.S. Space Command to increase training for space exploration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Space Command selected the University of Arizona to be the first member of a new initiative that’s aimed at increasing research and training the future workforce for space exploration and national security.

The U.S. Space Command announced a new Academic Engagement Enterprise earlier this month. The University of Arizona will be the first partner.

″It’s mostly educational to train next generation personnel in space related activities, get them involved in space related activities through u of a’s vast experience in space,” Dr. Jekan Thanga explained.

Dr. Thanga is an associate professor for the Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering Department at the University.

The U of A was a strong choice due its rich history with NASA and work on projects such as Osiris Rex. Now the University is taking an even bigger step forward to equip students for the industry. It will also bring in more students to the University.

“To see their personnel come to the U of A to further be educated, get degrees at all levels related to space. The space effort within the U of A is big and wide,” said Dr. Thanga.

Through this new partnership, students at the University will play big roles in what’s being called the “second golden age of aerospace.” It will open the floodgates for the next breakthrough, from satellites to people working and living in space.

″Overall the trend is that the space education effort is just going to grow. It’s going to attract more students and more interested students means more resources for this kind of thing,” Dr. Thanga said.

On Wednesday, UA Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Liesl Folks will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Space Command Academic Fair.

