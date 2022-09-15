Arizona electric vehicle charger plan is federally approved

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is now one of the first states to get the go-ahead from the Federal Highway Administration for its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

Acording to a news release from the Arizona Department of Trasnportaion, a draft of the plan was submitted in August and was approved earlier this week. The department will get $11.3 million immediately, followed by $6.3 coming in October, to start the plan.

This is part of the overall $76.5 million allocated for this program, which is slated for the next five years through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ADOT plans to solicit and award contracts to upgrade existing stations and develop new locations along designated alternative fuel corridors. Advertising for bids to upgrade the existing stations will start next spring, followed by construction bids in fall 2023. The plan calls for stations to be no more than 50 miles apart wherever possible.

Currently, alternative fuel corridors are identified as all five of the Federal Interstate Highways throughout Arizona: Interstates 8, 10, 15, 17 and 19. The roads account for more than 20% of vehicle miles traveled in the state.

Other corridors will be determined later, and the plan will be updated in August 2023.

Specific goals of the plan include reducing the “range anxiety” for electric vehicle drivers, ensuring the network is reliable and accessible and identifying new charging locations.

For more information about the plan, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.