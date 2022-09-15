FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A drying and warming trend continues through Sunday. Models are hinting at tropical moisture seeping back in anywhere from late Sunday night through Wednesday. Watching the eastern Pacific carefully. Two tropical depressions likely to form by week’s end. Tough to say this far out how much (if any) rain we’ll pick up from this moisture plume. Keeping watch over it for now.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

