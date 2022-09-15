Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer Christopher Clements continued Wednesday, Sept. 14, with more witnesses, including heartbreaking testimony by the victim’s mother.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Isabel Celis in 2012 and Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. Isabel was 6 years old when she was taken from her family’s home while Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing after walking to a friend’s home.

The current trial is for Maribel’s death. Clements will face a jury for Isabel’s death next year.

The trial started last week with jury selections but kicked into high gear Tuesday with opening statements and witness testimony .

WEDNESDAY WITNESS TESTIMONY

On Wednesday, the first witness called by the state was 35-year-old Thomas Keyes.

Keyes, who was 26 when he met Maribel, said they were just friends and claimed nothing sexual ever happened. Keyes said he had a girlfriend at the time and that his friendship with Maribel caused problems.

Keyes said he met Maribel at the Pima County Fair in 2014. Keyes said Maribel came to his home a few times, but she would often make plans and not show up.

He said the two of them would sit, talk and watch TV. Maribel would spend the night, but Keyes said they never slept together.

While on the stand, Keyes admitted that he thought Maribel was attractive and said he has always liked shorter girls.

On June 3, 2014, the day Maribel disappeared, she texted Keyes to tell him she was coming over. Keyes said he wasn’t worried when she didn’t show up because it wasn’t unusual.

Keyes said he texted Maribel’s mom [at 10:58 p.m.] to let her know Maribel never showed up.

Keyes said he didn’t find out Maribel was missing until police showed up at his home the next day. Keyes said he has cooperated with the investigation, even providing a DNA sample.

The state’s next witness Wednesday was Valerie Colonge, Maribel’s mother.

Colonge said by early 2014, she and Maribel’s father, Adrian Gonzalez, were considering separation but were still living together and co-parenting.

Colonge said her daughter was friendly, but she wouldn’t just go right up and talk to people.

Colonge said she and Maribel were close, calling her a “mini-me.” She said the two would often go shopping, out to eat, or clean the house together.

In early 2014, Colonge was in the hospital after being the victim in a violent attack. At that time, Maribel was staying with relatives in Safford.

By May, Cologne said her daughter was living with her again. That is when Colonge moved into an apartment near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road.

Colonge said when they moved back in together, Maribel seemed “more mature” and “quieter.”

On the day she went missing, Maribel asked Colonge to go hang out with one of her female friends. The two then planned to walk to Keyes’ home.

Colonge didn’t have a vehicle at that time, so Maribel walked. Maribel did not have a phone with her.

The following is a text message exchange, provided by prosecutors:

9:55 p.m. Colonge: “Maribel is walking over there.”

9:57 p.m. Keyes: “Okay.”

10:58 p.m. Keyes: “I am here. R u sure she said she coming here?”

When Maribel did not come home, Colonge says she called around. She said she then walked to the places Maribel normally hung out and then met up with some of her friends to keep looking for her.

When Colonge couldn’t find her daughter, she called police and reported her missing the next day.

Colonge held up a photo of Maribel to show the jury. Through sobs, she said, “She’s about 13. Beautiful.”

Some jurors appeared misty-eyed, especially women.

Colonge then cried again and mouthed “sorry” to the prosecutor who was questioning her.

On June 6, 2014, Colonge said she was watching the local news when she heard a body had been found in the desert.

“We didn’t know where Maribel was,” Colonge said. “It was the nighttime. I got home from looking for her that day. I put the news on and I see that they found a body … then I see the tattoo. I didn’t want to believe it was her.”

She said that’s when she fell to the floor. Colonge called her parents and told them she believed Maribel had been found dead.

Days later, her worst fear was confirmed by law enforcement.

Colonge said she knew Maribel and Keyes were friends and said it wasn’t unusual for Maribel to be around older people, including men.

Colonge said the night Maribel left, she was mad about a joyriding incident involving Maribel and a friend. While she had a “few words with Maribel,” she said her daughter did not storm out that night.

Colonge also said Maribel wasn’t acting strange before she went missing and that she was “the same as she always was,” and “nothing was out of the ordinary.”

Maribel and Colonge were both excited about living in the apartment together, according to Colonge.

“We were happy to be in our own little place,” she sobbed. “She was happy I was home. [She was] trying to be my little nurse, helping me get better.”

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he went on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALES TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzales leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzales was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzales.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

