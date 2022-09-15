Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games.

The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and single-game tickets will be available at a later day. Click here for more ticket information.

The First Watch Red-Blue Game will “unofficially” begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 30 in the McKale Center. It will be fans first opportunity to see this year’s Wildcats in action with activities to include a shooting contest and slam dunk contest before the team scrimmage. Tickets start as low as $7 and be purchased online at ArizonaWildcats.com .

Arizona will play host to Western Oregon on Nov. 1 in the lone exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season opener against Nicholls State on Nov. 7.

The second game of the regular season will see Southern University pay a visit to the McKale Center on Nov. 11 as part of the Pac-12, SWAC scheduling partnership . The agreement calls for Arizona to play at Southern next season.

On Nov. 17, Arizona will host Utah Tech – formerly known as Dixie State – before heading out to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational for games on the island from Nov. 21-23. In Maui, Arizona will open against Cincinnati and then play either Ohio State or San Diego State in the second game. Other teams in the field include Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and Texas Tech.

After returning back to the mainland, the Wildcats jump into a weekend of Pac-12 play by traveling to Utah on Dec. 1 and then hosting California in McKale on Dec. 4.

Las Vegas will be the site of one of the most anticipated non-conference games in the country on Dec. 10 when Arizona takes on Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash at MGM Grand Garden Arena (5:30pm MST; FOX). Both teams are expected to start the season ranked in the Top 25 nationally.

The Wildcats will close out non-conference play with four consecutive home games before the holiday break, taking on Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Dec. 13), Tennessee (Dec. 17), Montana State (Dec. 20) and Morgan State (Dec. 22). The matchup with Tennessee is the second game of a home-and-home series with the Volunteers after the Wildcats traveled to Knoxville last season.

When Pac-12 play resumes, the Wildcats will make the trek up I-10 to take on Arizona State on Saturday, Dec. 31. It will mark the third time in the last five seasons that the Wildcats and Sun Devils have played the first weekend of Pac-12 play.

After hosting Washington (Jan. 5) and Washington State (Jan. 7), Arizona will travel to Oregon State (Jan. 12) and Oregon (Jan. 14) before closing out the month with home games against USC (Jan. 19) and UCLA (Jan. 21) and their second meetings with Washington State (Jan. 26) and Washington (Jan. 28) on the road.

The month of February will see Oregon (Feb. 2) and Oregon State (Feb. 4) visit the McKale Center at the start before UA travels to California (Feb. 9) and Stanford (Feb. 11). The mountain schools come to the desert for the third weekend of the month, as Arizona hosts Utah and Colorado on Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, respectively.

The final home game of the regular season – and also Senior Day – will also be a rivalry game as Arizona State comes to Tucson on Feb. 25. And the regular season will come to a close with two marquee matchups on the road, when Arizona travels to the City of Angels to take on USC (March 2) and UCLA (March 4).

Arizona will look to defend its Pac-12 Tournament title from March 8-11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.